Unions representing Oklahoma City police and fire respond to proposed budget cuts

Oklahoma City residents can share feedback on the budget through May 19. Council is expected to vote on the budget on June 3.

By: Matt McCabe

Oklahoma City leaders are facing the consequences of self-proclaimed “sluggish” sales tax revenue. In response, the city manager has directed its departments to draft proposals for the next fiscal year, representing operational budget cuts.

Most agencies are currently facing a proposed 4.5% cut, but police are fire are facing a 1.5% cut. Union leaders for the city’s police officers and firefighters both weighed in on the possible impact.

Q: What’s the impact to Oklahoma City Police and Fire?

A: Under the proposed budget cut, police would freeze 20 unfilled police officer positions. Fire would remove 15 of its open firefighter jobs.

Fire will also benefit from $1.7 million in capital funds for a new station and renovations, while police will receive $8.6 million in capital funds.

Q: How does this impact staffing levels?

Mark Nelson, Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police:

“I think what's concerning is the fact that we have positions that are able to be frozen. And, what that tells us and should tell everybody, is that we are not nearly as adequately staffed as we need to be. And that's the bigger concern. A 1.5% budget cut, certainly there's been worse years in the city finances, but we still find ourselves drastically understaffed at times where Oklahoma City is going to be experiencing worldwide events and more is required of less of our officers.”

Cameron Weems, Oklahoma City Firefighters Local 157:

“I understand where the city is coming from on this proposal. I understand what the fire chief is doing. Of course, I'm always going to be against reducing current field positions, and that's going to be a big fight from us. So, I understand and I appreciate that they're doing it this way. But that being said, we need as many firefighters out there as we can get.”

Q: What should residents consider during the budget planning process?

Mark Nelson, Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police:

“What I would rather see our folks do is continue to call in and voice their support. We understand the difficult task the city council has, that city management has. The freezing of these positions isn't what's the issue, it's the fact that we just don't have enough people. And there are positions to be frozen.”

Cameron Weems, Oklahoma City Firefighters Local 157:

“I think you want the best resources you can get, and the best response you can get. I'm very proud of Oklahoma City Fire Department. I mean, I think we're one of the best. I mean, I just do. I think we're one of the best in the nation. And that's what I would ask the citizens: do you want more or do you want less?”