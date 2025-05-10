Movie Man: What films are battling at the box office?

Six new films are battling for box office attention this weekend, ranging from genre-bending Shakespeare to pulse-pounding action and horror.

By: News 9

News 9's Movie Man, Dino Lalli, has a closer look at each release:

‘Watch the Skies’ speaks a new cinematic language

The PG-rated "Watch the Skies" is a sci-fi adventure breaking ground with artificial intelligence. Originally filmed in Swedish, the movie appears entirely in English thanks to visual dubbing technology that syncs the actors’ lip movements with their English dialogue, creating a seamless, immersive experience. The film follows a teenager who believes their father was abducted by aliens, and might be right.

‘Verona’s Romeo and Juliet’ swaps sonnets for pop songs

Shakespeare goes pop in "Verona’s Romeo and Juliet," a PG-13 reimagining of the classic love story set in 1301. The film claims to reveal what "really happened" to the star-crossed lovers, ditching iambic pentameter for original music that reframes their romance as a turning point for the empire's future.

‘Shadow Force’ pairs action with romance

In the R-rated thriller "Shadow Force," Kerry Washington and Omar Sy play former elite operatives who broke protocol by falling in love. Now living underground with their son, and with bounties on their head,— the couple must survive a manhunt led by the very organization they once led.

‘The Lightning Code’ electrifies with a Tesla mystery

"The Lightning Code" centers on a teen genius who unlocks Nikola Tesla’s long-lost design for unlimited energy. But when a corporation steals the discovery, the PG-13-rated film becomes a race against time as the young inventor and friends fight to keep the world-changing tech from being weaponized.

‘Fight or Flight’ takes suspense to 30,000 feet

Josh Hartnett stars in "Fight or Flight," an R-rated thriller set aboard a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. Playing a disgraced U.S. agent seeking redemption, Hartnett’s character must identify a mysterious target known only as “The Ghost” — while surrounded by professional killers, each with their own mission.

‘Clown in the Cornfield’ delivers gory small-town horror

Rounding out the week is "Clown in the Cornfield," an R-rated slasher that brings terror to a struggling rural town. As tensions rise, a grinning killer named Friendo emerges from the cornfields, targeting locals in what he calls a cleansing. It's the latest entry in the ongoing killer clown horror trend.