‘Brothers and sisters in medicine’: An Edmond family’s open door for Ukrainian surgeons

Oklahoma family opens their home to Ukrainian surgeons in a unique cross-cultural exchange, fueling hope amid war through the Operation Ukraine program.

By: Jordan Fremstad

One household in Edmond understands the importance of family. They opened their doors to surgeons who came to Oklahoma to save more lives from war.

The gifts from Ukraine inside the McGrail family home form a priceless connection overseas. They collected these gifts not by travel, but from peace offerings left behind.

“This is a spent shell casing,” Jennifer McGrail said, as she pointed to the item in her hand. "[It] is painted with a butterfly, the symbol of hope.”

Hope from a country plagued by war.

“It’s things that we don’t have to worry about,” she said.

Michael, Jennifer, and Blake McGrail have opened their doors to Ukrainian surgeons.

Mykola Zhuzhoma from the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Northern Region of Kharkiv, and Serhii Machuskyi from the Zaporizhzhia Military Medical Center were part of the fifth cohort to become part of the family.

“This was a very important experience because we have a lot of horrible injuries,” Machuskyi said.

Michael McGrail said this experience has taught his family so much over the years.

“I think the greatest lesson out of this has been, just to understand the humanity of what’s going on there,” he said.

Zhuzhoma chooses to remain optimistic amid the destruction.

“You can cry; you can smile,” Zhuzhoma said. “It’s better to smile.”

OU Health facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Mark Mims, helps these doctors master vital techniques through a program called Operation Ukraine.

“It really kinda brings back everything to the center of what medicine’s truly all about,” Mims said.

Machuskyi said the skills have transformed their abilities.

“We are going to improve the quality of care in our hospitals,” Machuskyi said.

These lessons will help them overcome difficult circumstances.

“Save more people,” Zhuzhoma said. “To stay alive. If it’s possible.”

Zhuzhoma said he believes one lesson helps everyone grow.

“To be friendly,” Zhuzhoma said. “To love each other.”

Machuskyi’s mother was a nurse when he was a kid – she is his inspiration.

“I saw how she works and how grateful people were to her,” Machuskyi said. “I think it inspired me to be a doctor and to learn medicine.”

In Ukraine, family means the world. These two men received a homecoming reception 5,000 miles from home -- forming a connection to last a lifetime.

“We’re just trying to help our brothers and our sisters in medicine,” Mims said. “We are all part of a much broader family. Supporting them is just one small way of really becoming a much larger family throughout the world. The Oklahoma Standard.

Operation Ukraine recently surprised the McGrail family with an Impact Award for their service. Operation Ukraine is the only program in the U.S. offering international surgeons hands-on surgical privileges.