Midtown's $42M family justice center will soon have a new home

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Oklahoma City's new $42 million Family Justice Center, a critical step in tackling domestic and sexual abuse.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

What started as an idea on a post-it note turned into a groundbreaking ceremony for the new $42 million Family Justice Center funded by MAPS 4.

A crowd gathered in Midtown on Friday morning to celebrate its new location. Many guest speakers were also at the ceremony, including Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Chief Visionary Officer Kim Garrett-Funk said it is something that is greatly needed.

"Oklahoma ranks number two for women killed in homicides. And also, we know that one in two women and two in five men in Oklahoma will experience domestic or sexual abuse,” added Funk.

Many survivors were all smiles Friday morning at the groundbreaking ceremony and were very grateful for what the organization has done for them.

“Palomar has been my backbone. Like, without Palomar, I’d be broken and lost. It's like a family in itself for me,” said survivor Kavita McMaster.

“They saved my life, and they saved my life by me not going back. They taught me how to stay gone and gave me the tools,” added survivor Cara Carllson.

On Hudson Street in Midtown sits the current location. In it, more than 29,000 survivors have walked in and out of its doors.

Funk said the new 72,000 square-foot facility will add to its already existing programs. It will add forensics and sexual assault exams, an outdoor playground and sensory space for children, as well as trauma and therapy treatment.

The new facility was funded by MAPS 4 and is expected to be completed in 2027.