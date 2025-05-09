Curbside Flowers helps the needy through Mother's Day floral arrangements

Mother's Day specials at Curbside Flowers offer more than just beautiful arrangements. Every purchase provides employment opportunities for Oklahoma City's population in need.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch catches up with Curbside Flowers to take a look at their flower arrangement gifts just in time for that special holiday coming up.

With Sunday being Mother's Day, everyone is looking for nice gifts, so Reporter Addie Crawford talks with Curbside Chief Social Enterprise Officer Ranya Forgotson about their selection and how the operation helps people transitioning out of homelessness.

"We exist to provide work and income opportunities for people in need," Forgotson said. "Every single arrangement that you purchase from our shop has a name card that tells you the name of the individual who made it."

Check their Mother's Day arrangement selection on their official website.

Curbside Flowers, located at 522 N Classen Blvd, has an in-house inventory of arrangements at several price points, and proceeds go to helping the workers overcome poverty.

"With every single purchase that people make, you are directly providing hours of employment as well as direct wages into the pockets of people in Oklahoma City in need," Forgotson said.

The organization picks themes to go with Mother's Day every year, and they picked fruit as the central motif for 2025.

"You're one in a melon, we love you berry much, so we have a lot of really bright and colorful, cheerful arrangements," Forgotson said. "Come and see us. We're going to be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."