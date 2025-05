300 women at Mabel Bassett Correctional receive medals after running a 5K to honor the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing.

By: Allyson Luckie

Women at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center are receiving medals for participating in this year's Run to Remember.

About 300 women ran a 5K last week to honor the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Prison officials say they are creating a display for the correctional center's gym to showcase the medals and shirts from the event.