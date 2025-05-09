Dive into summer safely: Lifesaving swim tips for Oklahomans

The Oklahoma Red Cross shares key safety tips. From supervised swimming to life jacket usage—learn how to stay safe this summer.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Warmer weather is on its way, and the Oklahoma Red Cross is sharing tips to stay safe during swim season.

There are several ways to be safe on the water, but here are some tips from the Red Cross to remember this summer.

Prevent unsupervised access to water. Never swim alone; this applies to adults and teens, as well as children. Designate a "water watcher" to keep a close eye on everyone in the water. Don't just pack it, wear your life jacket; always wear a life jacket on a boat or in a swimming situation beyond your skill level. Reach or throw, don't go! In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to someone in trouble.

Visit the Oklahoma Red Cross' website to learn more.