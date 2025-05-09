Man pleads guilty to injecting North Carolina woman with lethal dose of drugs

An Edmond man pleads guilty to fatally injecting a woman with meth and fentanyl in July 2024.

By: Allyson Luckie

According to court records, Kyle Fedus told police he injected Elyse Betz with methamphetamines and fentanyl outside an Edmond storage facility.

Investigators say Fedus told them it was part of a suicide pact the two had made to avoid going to jail.

Fedus was sentenced to life in prison, and will be in prison for 28 years before he is eligible for probation.