Pottawatomie Co. man accused of shooting, killing wife enters guilty plea

Court records say a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Pottawatomie County, then staging it to appear as a suicide, has pleaded guilty.

By: Christian Hans

A Pottawatomie County man accused of killing his wife in September has entered a guilty plea, according to court records.

Investigators say Bradley Frye shot and killed his wife, Sara, before staging the crime scene to make it appear as a suicide.

RELATED: 'Not Adding Up:' Pottawatomie Co. Husband Accused Of Murdering Wife, Staging Suicide

Now, court records show Frye has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, although those records show Frye could still instead face a first-degree murder charge.

Frye is due back in court on July 9.