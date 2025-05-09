Pottawatomie Co. man accused of shooting, killing wife enters guilty plea

Court records say a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Pottawatomie County, then staging it to appear as a suicide, has pleaded guilty.

Friday, May 9th 2025, 6:21 am

By: Christian Hans


A Pottawatomie County man accused of killing his wife in September has entered a guilty plea, according to court records.

Investigators say Bradley Frye shot and killed his wife, Sara, before staging the crime scene to make it appear as a suicide.

Now, court records show Frye has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, although those records show Frye could still instead face a first-degree murder charge.

Frye is due back in court on July 9.
