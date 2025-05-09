Oklahoma Attorney General files complaint against CVS Pharmacy

Friday, May 9th 2025, 6:32 am
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a complaint against CVS Pharmacy, accusing the drugstore chain of charging higher prices for customers using federal programs.
According to the complaint, Drummond accuses CVS of charging those using Medicaid programs higher prices than those offered to the general public from 2016 to 2022.
Drummond alleges the company violated the state's False Claims Act.
The case, joined by Indiana, Connecticut and Massachusetts, seeks to recover taxpayer funds.
