High-income families claim majority of Oklahoma’s parent tax credits

By: Jordan Fremstad

Concern has grown over the state's parental choice tax credit program and who is benefiting from it. A new report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission shows 92% of families approved for the program already had students in private schools.

Lawmakers have said this program was meant to give public school parents the chance to send their children to private schools. However, the numbers don’t support that focus.

The median household income in Oklahoma is about $63,000 according to U.S. Census Bureau data. According to the program’s website, parents can receive up to $7,500 for private school expenses. Those costs include things like tuition and fees.

Numbers from the tax commission show 46% of the approved applicants make more than $150,000 per year. More than $94 million was approved for those applicants.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said this is what she warned would happen.

“Let’s be accountable for the money,” Kirt said. "Let’s be very specific. These are problems we’ve pointed out from the beginning, and sadly, it’s proving true.”

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, said they are working on potential solutions.

“We are running legislation that the tax commission helped initiate, trying to make the program run cleaner and run better,” Paxton said. "There are some changes being made through a bill that we’re running through here, but I have not read that particular report, but I do definitely still support the program.”

In total, 260 financially disadvantaged students were approved for this program. More than 9,000 applicants were approved with household incomes of $250,000 or more, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission report. Only 8% of students left public schools to attend private schools as part of this program.