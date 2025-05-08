Southeast OKC celebrates at Stanley Rother Shrine as first American Pope emerges

Oklahomans celebrate the historic election of Pope Leo XIV, former Board Director at Tulsa's Cascia Hall, marking a historic day in the state

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 6:43 pm

By: Tevis Hillis, Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel Thursday afternoon, signaling that a new pope had been elected. The crowd in Saint Peter's Square erupted in cheers and waited in suspense to find out who was chosen to lead the Catholic Church.

Robert Prevost soon emerged, becoming the world's first American pope, taking the name Leo the 14th.

Oklahomans are marking the historic moment, celebrating their unique connection to the newly elected American Pope.

In Southeast Oklahoma City, the announcement came during daily mass at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine.

Executive Director of the shrine, Miguel Mireles, says the scenes of joy and unity from Vatican City were inspiring to watch.

As Mireles stood inside the sanctuary this afternoon, he reflected on what he calls a powerful spiritual link between Blessed Stanley Rother and the new pope.

Both men spent years serving in Latin America, years apart, but with the same mission.

Now he says prayer and celebration will continue throughout the weekend.

"I do believe this weekend our masses will be full of people full of prayers for the Holy Father and praying for the church and praying for the successor," said

In Tulsa, the moment was especially meaningful for Cascia Hall students and staff.

They gathered to watch the announcement, knowing Pope Leo once served on their Board of Directors. The school calls this a joyous and historic day.

It took a two-thirds majority to elect the new pope.

That means after just a day and a half, at least 89 of the 133 cardinals voted for the 69-year-old missionary.
Tevis Hillis
Tevis Hillis, a proud Oklahoma native, anchors the weekend morning news. She also covers breaking news, education, and topics relevant to people in their 20s for her weekday audience. Tevis is also an adjunct professor for OU Nightly, mentoring over 160 students each semester.

Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

