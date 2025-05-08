What to know before your child has a dental procedure involving anesthesia
Oklahoma Board of Dentistry Executive Director Susan Rogers provides a list of things parents should know when taking their children to the dentist.
- Make sure the child has gone through a basic health exam with the pediatrician. This is a good way to determine if there are any underlying issues that could potentially conflict with the anesthesia.
- Make sure the child does not have any allergic reactions.
- Sometimes, underlying issues do not manifest themselves until anesthesia is administered.
- Statistics show that 34 people across the United States, on average in a year die of anesthesia and the number of children within that is even lower.
- Strictly follow the list of orders a doctor gives. For example, if the doctor asks that the child not eat anything after midnight, it is important to follow that guideline to avoid complications.
- When it comes to administering anesthesia to a patient, Rogers said there are procedures in place like having other medical professionals in the room.
Anesthesiologists have to go through extensive training before they can give anesthesia to a patient.
