Foot pursuit in Chickasha leads to arrest

A suspect is in custody and an officer sustained minor injuries following a foot pursuit early Thursday morning, according to the Chickasha Police Department.

By: Destini Pittman

CPD says they were conducting patrol in Shannon Springs Park around 3 a.m. when they noticed a women sitting on the park bench. Officers say that since the park closed at 10 p.m., they attempted to make contact with the woman.

After identifying the woman as Abriana Taylor, police say she fled on foot.

After a brief chase, officers say they were able to take Taylor into custody. During the arrest, CPD says Taylor resisted and they had to use a taser.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated at the scene according to officials.

Police say Taylor was transported to the Grady County Jail and booked on charges of eluding a police office, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after narcotics were found in Taylor’s belongings during a search incident to arrest.