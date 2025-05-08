Midwest City road rage incident leads to first-degree murder charge

First-degree murder charges filed against suspect in Midwest City shooting after a road-rage incident escalates to violence.

By: Taylor Jorgensen

Charges have been filed against two of the three suspects arrested for a deadly shooting in Midwest City.

Court documents show all three were in a car on April 26, when the driver, 18-year-old Angela Atkinson, failed to yield to a pickup being driven by Anthony Brown. After Brown honked his horn, police say Atkinson began following him, as her passengers Travonte Rentie and Darayvon McCoy, both 21, began screaming obscenities and indicated to Brown and his passenger that they wanted to fight.

Brown eventually pulled over near Southeast 15th and Crosby Boulevard.

Police reports show Brown and his passenger, along with Rentie and McCoy, all got out of the car and started fighting.

Investigators say that’s when Rentie shot Brown multiple times, before he and McCoy got back in the car, and Atkinson drove away.

Police used cameras in the area to identify the suspect’s car, which was pulled over near Southeast 44th and Sunnylane that same day.

Rentie, McCoy and Atkinson were all arrested on murder complaints.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney filed first-degree murder charges against Rentie. Atkinson is charged with accessory to murder.