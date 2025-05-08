Kasey Alert: 52-year-old Chet Raincrow

A Kasey Alert has been for 52-year-old Chet Raincrow, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Destini Pittman

A Kasey Alert has been for 52-year-old Chet Raincrow, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This Kasey Alert was issued by the Midwest City Police Department.

OHP says Raincrow is five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in December of 2024, and authorities say he has a history of mental illness.

Authorities say he is believed to be travelling in a White 2017 Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information related to this Kasey Alert should call 911.