Kasey Alert: 52-year-old Chet Raincrow

A Kasey Alert has been for 52-year-old Chet Raincrow, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 3:24 pm

By: Destini Pittman


A Kasey Alert has been for 52-year-old Chet Raincrow, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This Kasey Alert was issued by the Midwest City Police Department.

OHP says Raincrow is five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in December of 2024, and authorities say he has a history of mental illness.

Authorities say he is believed to be travelling in a White 2017 Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information related to this Kasey Alert should call 911.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 8th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 5th, 2025

May 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025