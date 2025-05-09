Former death row inmate Richard Glossip’s legal limbo

Former death row inmate Richard Glossip's court hearing postponed to June 9. With his conviction overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the state must now decide whether to retry him for the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

By: Lisa Monahan

Richard Glossip’s long-running legal battle is once again delayed. His much-anticipated court hearing set for May 9 in Oklahoma County District Court has been postponed at the request of both prosecutors and defense attorneys, according to online court records.

Glossip's new hearing has been set for 10 a.m. on June 9.

Glossip, who spent nearly 30 years on death row, is awaiting the state’s decision on whether he will face a third trial for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, owner of an Oklahoma City motel where Glossip worked as a manager.

On May 8, District Judge Richard Ogden approved travel expenses for Glossip's codefendant, Justin Sneed.

Sneed was the state's key witness in Glossip's trial. His controversial testimony is at the center of the reversal of Glossip's conviction and sentence that was ordered by the US Supreme Court earlier this year.

The case has drawn national criticism over Oklahoma's capital punishment system, amid allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and questions of actual innocence.

Conviction Overturned by Supreme Court

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Glossip’s conviction and death sentence, finding violations of his constitutional right to a fair trial. Justices ruled that prosecutors knowingly allowed false testimony and withheld evidence, undermining the credibility of a state’s witness.

The ruling followed a rare move by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who sided with Glossip’s attorneys in asking the nation's high court to vacate the conviction.

“I do not want to be culpable in executing someone who is innocent,” Drummond said earlier this year. “Which is why I took great political risk.”

Still, Drummond has been clear: “I do not believe Richard Glossip is innocent.”

He vocalized flaws in the case —from destroyed evidence to the reliability of the prosecution’s key witness, Justin Sneed.

Questions About Key Witness

Sneed, the motel’s handyman, confessed to beating Van Treese to death with a baseball bat in a Best Budget Inn in 1997, but claimed Glossip offered him $10,000 for the murder. In exchange for his testimony, Sneed avoided the death penalty and is serving a life sentence.

While Sneed admitted to using meth, jurors were never told he was also taking lithium for a mental health condition. Drummond says prosecutors knew but allowed Sneed to deny it under oath—a detail that became central to the state’s request to the Supreme Court for intervention.

Drummond has also criticized the destruction of evidence, including motel receipts, masking tape, and a shower curtain—items the defense argues could have supported Glossip’s claim that he was framed.

What Comes Next?

Now housed at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Glossip remains in legal limbo as the state weighs its next move.

The possible outcomes include, but are not limited to :

Retrial: with or without the death penalty New trial with a lesser sentence: such as life or life without parole Plea agreement: to a lesser charge like accessory after the fact, with time served Dismissal of the case: if evidentiary problems are deemed insurmountable

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna has said she will not seek the death penalty again. Drummond has echoed concerns about retrying a case with deteriorated evidence and credibility issues.

“I think by Glossip’s own testimony, he is guilty of at least accessory after the fact,” Drummond said. “So he’s guilty. But is he guilty of murder? That’s the question.”

Voices from the Victim’s Family

With the lingering legal uncertainty , the family of Barry Van Treese has expressed frustration and enduring grief over the decades-long case.

“There'll never be closure to this, really,” said Barry’s widow, Donna Van Treese. “This is a fact of life that every member of Barry's family, we live this on a daily basis.”

Barry’s brother, Ken Van Treese, has also been outspoken in his belief that justice has not been served.

“Justice is the day that Barry gets to hug his kids. That’s justice. And until you can provide that to me, don’t talk to me about justice,” he said.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the family released a statement saying:

“For the last 10,276 days, we've been waiting for justice for the murder of Barry Van Treese. Both previous Oklahoma juries made it clear that the issue at hand isn't one of guilt or innocence—Glossip is undeniably guilty of first-degree murder.”

Life on Death Row

Glossip has long claimed he was wrongfully convicted, insisting Sneed acted alone in a botched robbery for drug money. His story has drawn the support of lawmakers, faith leaders, and death penalty opponents nationwide.

In 2022, more than 60 Oklahoma legislators—most of them pro-death penalty Republicans—called for a new trial, citing concerns about relying on testimony from a confessed killer seeking a plea bargain.

While incarcerated, Glossip was scheduled for execution nine times. He ate three last meals. He was married twice—his current wife, Leah, was on the phone with him when the Supreme Court decision was handed down.

“Rich and I opened the decision together on the phone that morning, knowing it would be a life-changing moment,” she said. “To say we are overcome with emotion is an understatement. We are deeply grateful.”

If the state clears the way for his release, Glossip could get a second chance at freedom. For now, the couple is staying quiet about their hopes for the future—out of respect for the ongoing legal process.

Awaiting the Next Chapter

A new court date has not been set. For now, Glossip remains in protective custody at the Oklahoma County jail.

After nearly three decades in legal limbo, Glossip may be closer than ever to walking free. But whether the state pursues another trial—or closes the case for good—remains to be seen.