Stitt vetoes bill increasing eviction notice period

Senate Bill 128, extending eviction process time, is vetoed by Governor Kevin Stitt. The proposal sought to give tenants more notice and time to resolve issues.

By: Dylan Stieber

A measure aimed at giving Oklahoma tenants more time during the eviction process will not become law after Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed Senate Bill 128.

The bipartisan legislation, by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, and Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, would have extended the amount of time between the delivery of an eviction summons and eviction hearing date.

Under the proposal, a summons would have to be served at least seven days prior to a hearing. The current law allows for only three days. It also would have added five days to the time between when a summons is delivered and when an eviction hearing is scheduled.

The bill’s authors said the changes would have provided tenants with more notice and a better opportunity to resolve debts or secure alternative housing.

“By giving tenants a few more days of notice, we’re creating a more balanced process that can help prevent families from falling through the cracks,” Rep. Pae said prior to the veto.

Governor Stitt said Oklahoma’s current laws provide enough time for the eviction process.

“This bill would also do the opposite as intended. Instead of assisting renters in arrears, it would incentivize landlords to specifically not rent housing units to low-income households, for risk of greater eviction costs. We cannot overcome economic realities with good intentions,” Stitt said in his veto message.