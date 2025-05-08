Pope Leo XIV once served as a board member for Cascia Hall in Tulsa

The newly elected pope, Leo XIV, once held a role at a Catholic school in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before rising to become the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

By: Anna Denison

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, served for two years on the board of directors at Cascia Hall Preparatory School in Tulsa from 1999 to 2001, according to the school. A photo provided by Cascia Hall records shows Prevost, now Pope Leo, during his time at the school.

Before his historic election Thursday as the first American pope, Prevost spent much of his ministry in Peru and later held positions in Rome. He was announced as the new Bishop of Rome following a conclave of cardinal electors at the Vatican, becoming the first pope from the United States in the church's 2,000-year history.

Cascia Hall Preparatory School released a statement on Thursday celebrating the announcement.

Today is a joyous occasion for Catholics throughout the world as U.S. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost becomes the first American pope, choosing the name Pope Leo XIV. Here at Cascia Hall, celebrations took place as students, faculty, and staff watched the announcement via live stream from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

As a Catholic Augustinian school within the Midwest province, we celebrate this historic moment with gratitude. Pope Leo, a fellow Augustinian, carries with him the wisdom and spirit of St. Augustine, and we are filled with joy knowing that the Holy Spirit has called him to this sacred mission.

Pope Leo is from Chicago, where he spent the early part of his career working for the Augustinians. He served on the Cascia Hall Board of Directors from 1999-2001 as Prior Provincial. Headmaster Fr. Philip Cook, O.S.A., says, “We take great pride in knowing that someone who exemplifies the Augustinian values of unity, love, and the pursuit of truth, has been appointed as the new leader of the Universal Church.”

We rejoice in God’s providence and pray for many blessings upon Pope Leo and the entire Church, and we look forward to the tremendous impact this will have on our Catholic faith and our students.

