deadCenter Film Fest 25 announces new film lineup

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City deadCenter Film Festival will celebrate it's 25 annual cinema event from June 11-15, offering the greatest number of films in the festival's history.

More than 200 independent short and feature films from around the world will be showcased at the film fest, including 25 world premieres. The fest will be loaded with screenings, workshops, and networking events as well for film-buffs and filmmakers to enjoy and take part in.

deadCenter is only 1 of 27 festivals that are in the Oscar-qualifying circuit of film fests in three categories: Live Action Short, Animated Short, and Documentary Short.

“This year’s festival is special in that it celebrates our 25 years of showcasing unique, groundbreaking independent films from around the world and right here in Oklahoma,” deadCenter Film Executive Director Cacky Poarch said. “The festival also emphasizes our organization’s growth and expansion by including more than one dozen workshops and educational panels for both seasoned and budding filmmakers and craftspeople.”

Tickets for individual films will also be available at the door on a limited basis 20 minutes prior to a screening and cost $10.

The fest will also handout awards in a slew of categories.

Here are some past winners:

2024 deadCenter Best Music Video:





2024 deadCenter Best Indigenous Short:





2024 deadCenter Best Narrative Feature:



