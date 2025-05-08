Latino Community Development Agency names OKC for Soccer head as honorary chair of annual luncheon

Christian Kanady will serve as Honorary Chair of the LCDA’s 34th Annual Luncheon. Kanady is the founder and CEO of the Oklahoma City-based Echo Investment Capital, which holds a majority ownership in OKC for Soccer.

By: Christian Hans

Christian Kanady, founder and CEO of the Oklahoma City-based Echo Investment Capital, has been named an Honorary Chair of the Latino Community Development Agency’s 34th Annual Awards & Recognition Luncheon, the LCDA announced Wednesday.

Echo Investment Capital joined OKC for Soccer as a majority owner in 2024, and has led efforts to launch men’s and women’s professional soccer teams in the city by 2027.

The LCDA's 34th Annual Awards & Recognition Luncheon, scheduled for Sept. 17 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, is expected to draw more than 600 local leaders, supporters, and stakeholders.

According to OKC for Soccer, the luncheon serves as the capstone to the LCDA’s annual fundraising and awareness campaign supporting its more than 24 community programs and two child development centers.

“As we continue building the LCDA and grow our impact in the community, we are thrilled to welcome Christian Kanady,” LCDA President and CEO Salvador Ontiveros said. “Christian’s dedication to improving the OKC community, especially through the OKC for Soccer | OKC es Fútbol project, reflects the LCDA’s own mission of helping the Latino community build strong roots that lead to bright futures.”

To mark the announcement, Kanady and his executive team at OKC for Soccer raised an “OKC ES FÚTBOL” flag at the site of the upcoming MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium—underscoring their partnership with the LCDA.

OKC for Soccer says the flag will remain on display for several months.

“It’s an honor to serve as Honorary Chair,” said Kanady. “We’re building a club that reflects the spirit, diversity, and pride of Oklahoma City. This flag is a declaration of our commitment to stand alongside organizations like the LCDA.”

TO learn more about the upcoming luncheon later this year, visit the LCDA website.