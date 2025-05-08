Local contractors helping Oklahoma businesses recover from severe storm damage

As Oklahomans recover from past severe storms, contractors are working to bring local businesses back into working order.

By: Christian Hans

While businesses in Ada do their best to stay open after an EF1 tornado devastated their community, a local contractor is helping put the pieces back together.

Matt Brookbank says his current project is helping a Nissan dealership get back in order.

While not typically the peak season for contractors, Brookbank says their calendars are packed as storms continue to roll through the state.

“We try to do mitigation as fast as possible," Brookbank said. "Whether that be rain coming in from the roof to hail, tornado, or stopping water from coming in and flooding.”

Brookbank says his company has hundreds of crews on standby each time a storm rolls through, but he still urges Oklahomans to be cautious regarding severe weather.