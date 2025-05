A woman pleads guilty to defrauding a Midwest City management company out of more than $1,000,000, according to court documents

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A woman pleads guilty to defrauding a Midwest City property management company out of more than $1,000,000.

Federal prosecutors say Sherrie Billings issued more than $1.6 million in unauthorized checks over 5 years while working for Manhattan Management Company.

Court records say Billings also used a company credit card for nearly $50,000 in personal expenses.