Child dies during dental procedure in Edmond; ADA shares safety tips for parents

A child died during a dental procedure in Edmond on Tuesday. Here are some questions the American Dental Association recommends asking when sedation is involved in a procedure.

By: Destini Pittman

A child died Tuesday during a dental procedure in Edmond, according to the Edmond Police Department.

Authorities said the child went into cardiac arrest either while under anesthesia or while being put under. Emergency responders transported the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say there will not be a police investigation since the child was under the dentist's care.

The cause of the child's death is not known at this time.

The American Dental Association (ADA) encourages parents to ask questions if sedation or general anesthesia will be used during a procedure.

Parents should talk with the dentist about any concerns before, during and after treatment.

Here are some questions the ADA recommends asking:

Before the Procedure

Who will evaluate my child beforehand, including their medical history? How long should my child avoid food or drink before the procedure? Will my child need sedation medication at home before the visit? If so, what should I watch for? What training and experience does the sedation or anesthesia provider have? Are assisting staff trained for emergencies, and is their training regularly updated? Does the dentist have the proper permits or licenses for the planned sedation or anesthesia?

During the Procedure

How will my child be monitored before, during and after the procedure? In addition to local anesthesia, what level of sedation or anesthesia will be used?

After the Procedure