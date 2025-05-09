Child dies during dental procedure in Edmond; ADA shares safety tips for parents

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 7:58 pm
LATEST: What to know before your child has a dental procedure involving anesthesia
A child died Tuesday during a dental procedure in Edmond, according to the Edmond Police Department.
Authorities said the child went into cardiac arrest either while under anesthesia or while being put under. Emergency responders transported the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say there will not be a police investigation since the child was under the dentist's care.
The cause of the child's death is not known at this time.
The American Dental Association (ADA) encourages parents to ask questions if sedation or general anesthesia will be used during a procedure.
Parents should talk with the dentist about any concerns before, during and after treatment.
Here are some questions the ADA recommends asking:
Before the Procedure
During the Procedure
After the Procedure
