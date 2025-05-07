Sassy Mama: Mother's Day flower arrangement

Discover the art of flower arranging with Sassy Mama. A perfect Mother's Day gift—learn how to select and prepare flowers, and create arrangements that stay beautiful longer.

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and planning the perfect gift can be tough if you're running out of ideas. Thank goodness Sassy Mama's got your back.

In today's segment, Sassy Mama explains the simple steps to making a lovely flower arrangement, which can make a beautiful gift for any mom out there.

After buying the flowers and vines you want in the arrangement, finding the right container is the first important step. Anything as small as a cup or as large as a vase or jug can be good enough to show off the arrangement.

Sassy Mama recommends first finding the right height for any flower or stem, so make a diagonal cut a the appropriate height. This cut will allow the flower to absorb more water to stay healthy-looking for a longer period of time.

Then take out leaves or unnecessary petals from your flowers; this will help prevent the water from going stale faster while keeping the arrangement looking nice for as long as possible.

With the flowers (and being mindful of thorns), give it a nice, quick twist to give it more volume. Don't twist too hard, as the flower could get damaged.

In any good arrangement, you want to have 'greenery'. Add vines or stems that give the collection of flowers a nice varied look.

Paired with a nice letter or note, you've got yourself a beautiful gift for Mother's Day!



