Boom Town Creamery offering $2 off deal for Round 2 game days

Boom Town Creamery is offering Thunder fans $2 off their orders by wearing Thunder gear to any metro location on game days during Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 12:46 pm

By: Brandon Coons


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Local metro ice cream shop Boom Town Creamery is offering a sweet deal for Oklahoma City Thunder fans for Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

Fans can wear their Thunder gear to any of Boom Town's four locations on game days and get $2 off your order, according to Boom Town Creamery officials.

Boom Town Creamery opened its newest location Thursday in Downtown OKC inside the Skirvin Hotel near Park Avenue and North Broadway Avenue.

To find a location, head to Boom Town’s website.
