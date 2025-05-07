Boom Town Creamery offering $2 off deal for Round 2 game days

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 12:46 pm
Local metro ice cream shop Boom Town Creamery is offering a sweet deal for Oklahoma City Thunder fans for Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.
Fans can wear their Thunder gear to any of Boom Town's four locations on game days and get $2 off your order, according to Boom Town Creamery officials.
Boom Town Creamery opened its newest location Thursday in Downtown OKC inside the Skirvin Hotel near Park Avenue and North Broadway Avenue.
To find a location, head to Boom Town’s website.
May 6th, 2025
May 2nd, 2025
May 9th, 2025
May 9th, 2025