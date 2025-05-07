Professor Mad performs a hair-raising experiment ahead of Mad Science summer camps in Edmond

Professor Mad brought excitement and hands-on learning to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch this week

By: Addie Crawford

Professor Mad brought excitement and hands-on learning to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch this week as he previewed some of the fun planned for the upcoming Professor Mad Science Summer camps in Edmond.

During a live science demonstration, Professor Mad impressed News 9's Addie Crawford with experiments showing why our hairs stand on end during storms, saying that this is a small taste of what kids and teens can expect at his camp.

The Professor Mad Science summer camps will run Monday through Friday, starting June 2, at 2733 Marilyn Williams Dr. in Edmond. The camp is open to young scientists ages 8 to 20 and promises interactive experiments and plenty of educational fun.

More information about Mad Science summer camps and the programs they offer is available on Mad Science Central Oklahoma's official website.