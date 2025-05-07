Wellness Wednesday: Lung Cancer Action Week

Lung Cancer Survivor Ashley Stringer and the American Lung Association raise local awareness in Oklahoma with 'Turquoise Takeover' initiative. Join the fight against lung cancer with early detection and community solidarity.

By: Victor Pozadas

Around 3,100 Oklahomans will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year alone, according to the American Lung Association.

It's Wellness Wednesday, and Lung Cancer Survivor Ashley Stringe,r along with Terri Bailey with the American Lung Association, share their outreach and awareness initiative for 'Lung Cancer Action Week'.

"Turquoise is the color of lung force," Bailey said. "We're raising awareness about lung cancer. We're raising funds for research and education and so forth. So anything that you see with the Lung Association, that's turquoise."

The group is asking people to wear the distinguishing color as a gesture of solidarity, and to brighten things up for those affected by the disease.

"We're doing a turquoise takeover," she said. "We've got Devon Energy, they will be lit up, the Bank of Oklahoma building. Just lots of really fun activities going on that will highlight and bring awareness to the importance of knowing the statistics and things like that about lung cancer."

Survivor Ashley Stringer's story began in 2017, as she describes her battle with the disease as ongoing.

"I began having shortness of breath on the treadmill, and I thought at the time maybe this could be asthma," Stringer said. "We had an X-ray done and they found a spot on my left lung."

Stringer's diagnosis of stage 1 adenocarcinoma came as a complete shock to her, as she led a healthy lifestyle and never smoked. She was 34 years old.

"I really didn't even believe that this could happen to someone like me, and so from there my treatment involved removing the upper lobe of my left lung," she said. "Unfortunately, the cancer did return several times shortly after surgery."

As she goes through radiation treatment, she urges people to trust their gut if they feel something is off and should to get things checked by a professional when they can.

The American Lung Association said that lung cancer is the deadliest cancer because most people don't find out until it's stage three or four when treatment is much less effective.

You can find out more about the association and their initiative on their official website.



