Eye On Safety: New security measures, technology at the Oklahoma County Jail

As part of an effort to improve conditions for staff and inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, jail leaders are working to implement new measures and technology. News 9 spoke with jail CEO Paul Timmons and Chief of Security Greg Couch to see what changes are being made to the facility.

By: Christian Hans

-

Inmate overdoses, smuggled drugs, and even accusations of staff misconduct have put the spotlight back on the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center has long made headlines, but new leadership is taking a more aggressive approach to turn things around.

On Wednesday, NJews 9 spoke with interim jail CEO Paul Timmons and Chief of Security Greg Couch to see what changes are being made to the facility.

Q: There have been other undercover operations in recent weeks. Is it working? Do you feel like you're stopping drugs from getting into the jail?

Timmons: I feel like we are. We've got young investigators who are assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division, and they are being very proactive in making an effort.

Q: A recent incident involved an inmate's death and the firing, arresting and charging of one of your detention officers. What message do you hope to send to the public?

Timmons: Hopefully that we take this job very seriously. I also want to send in a message to the employees that this is a serious job, and you know we want people to take it seriously and just do what is required.

Q: Sometimes contraband does not come in through the front door, but can come in with staff. What are you doing to prevent that?

Timmons: We work with our partner agencies, and we do random searches at the employee entrance. We work with those agencies just like the undercover operation, I think it sends a message as well about our employees there. You know, one of the employees received information, he turned it over to the investigators, and they acted on it, and it resulted in several arrests. We have good staff there, good people working there, and they want to do the right thing. For those people who aren't employed there and maybe have questions or aren't sure about what they need to do or what should be done, hopefully, it sends a message to those employees as well about taking care of business in the right way.

Q: What's being done to make sure that nothing slips through the cracks when it comes to safety measures, when you're short-staffed?

Timmons: We talked about it before, we reached out to other agencies like the sheriff's office here and the police department, and we're working with those folks as well as creating a partnership to for those individuals that may be interested in their career in law enforcement. They can start at the jail at 18, which gives them some experience. You know, all we ask is that they come and do us a good job, and if they decide they want to move on from the jail, we can give them a good recommendation to whatever agency that they decide to apply for.

Q: Briefly tell us about the new technology monitoring the jail cells.

Couch: We partner with a company out of Colorado Springs that actually is a contractor for the Space Force. They're high-tech folks, and the technology is brand new. We're the only facility in the world that has it, and we're kind of working with them right now. It's a radar system, it's a 60 gigahertz radar, and we're working with them to try to fine-tune that so that we can detect heart rate and breathing rate from across a room.