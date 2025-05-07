Choosing the new Pope: Cardinals sequestered in Vatican

Cardinals from 70 countries commence the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor, sequestered in the Vatican until a decision is made.

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 7:03 am

By: Associated Press


VATICAN CITY -

With all the pomp, drama and solemnity that the Catholic Church can muster, 133 cardinals on Wednesday begin the secretive, centuries-old ritual to elect a successor to Pope Francis, opening the most geographically diverse conclave in the faith’s 2,000-year history.

The cardinals, from 70 countries, will be sequestered from the outside world, their cellphones surrendered and airwaves around the Vatican jammed to prevent them from all communications until they find a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member church.

Wednesday's Schedule

The cardinals will participate in a pre-conclave mass at St. Peter’s Basilica starting at 10 a.m. local time, where they will prepare themselves to elect a new shepherd.

  1. At about 4:30 p.m., they will enter the Sistine Chapel while chanting the “Litany of the Saints” and the Latin hymn “Veni Creator.”
  2. Once inside, each cardinal will swear himself to secrecy while placing his hand on the Gospel.
  3. Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa will deliver a meditation before the cardinals, but because he is 90 and too old to vote, he will leave.
  4. The master of papal liturgical ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, will call out “Extra omnes,” Latin for “all out” and closes the Sistine Chapel doors, allowing the cardinals to get to work. This will be the final time the cardinals will be seen before the new pope is announced.
