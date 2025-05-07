Choosing the new Pope: Cardinals sequestered in Vatican

Cardinals from 70 countries commence the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor, sequestered in the Vatican until a decision is made.

By: Associated Press

With all the pomp, drama and solemnity that the Catholic Church can muster, 133 cardinals on Wednesday begin the secretive, centuries-old ritual to elect a successor to Pope Francis, opening the most geographically diverse conclave in the faith’s 2,000-year history.

The cardinals, from 70 countries, will be sequestered from the outside world, their cellphones surrendered and airwaves around the Vatican jammed to prevent them from all communications until they find a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member church.

Wednesday's Schedule

The cardinals will participate in a pre-conclave mass at St. Peter’s Basilica starting at 10 a.m. local time, where they will prepare themselves to elect a new shepherd.