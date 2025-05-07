Ponca City fugitive dies in pursuit with Woodward Police

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 7:14 am
Woodward Police say a wanted felon was killed during a pursuit on Monday.
Police say they tried to pull over 50-year-old James Peterson of Ponca City Monday night.
Officers say Peterson then drove off, weaving in and out of traffic.
Police say they tried a tactical maneuver, causing Peterson to run off the road and hit a tree.
After the crash, officers discovered Peterson was driving with a suspended license and had an active felony warrant out of Kay County for endangering others while running from police officers.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
