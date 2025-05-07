Celebrate Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals with Thunder Up in the Park

Join the Oklahoma City Thunder for 'Thunder Up in the Park' at Scissortail Park, May 7th. Enjoy pre-game festivities and enter for a chance to win game tickets.

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 6:45 am

By: Sydney Price


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting another Thunder Up in the Park event ahead of game two in the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Scissortail Park plaza near South Robinson Avenue and Oklahoma City Boulevard.

Fans age 18 and older can enter the Thunder Ticket Challenge presented by Simple Modern for a chance to win a pair of tickets for Wednesday’s game.

Additional activities include: making friendship bracelets, photo ops, a video game truck, and more.
