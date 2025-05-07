Celebrate Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals with Thunder Up in the Park

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 6:45 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting another Thunder Up in the Park event ahead of game two in the NBA Western Conference semifinals.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Scissortail Park plaza near South Robinson Avenue and Oklahoma City Boulevard.
Fans age 18 and older can enter the Thunder Ticket Challenge presented by Simple Modern for a chance to win a pair of tickets for Wednesday’s game.
|Additional activities include: making friendship bracelets
|, photo ops
|, a video game truck, and more.
