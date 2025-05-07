Oklahoma lawmakers push for Heartland Flyer train route to continue with new bipartisan resolution

Oklahoma lawmakers filed a concurrent resolution Tuesday, calling for Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer to continue operations amid funding cuts. The bipartisan efforts calls for Texas lawmakers to reconsider pulling their funding for the passenger rail line.

By: Amanda Siew

State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle filed a concurrent resolution Tuesday, calling for Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer to continue operating amid funding cut concerns.

The Texas State Legislature said in April it would stop funding its portion of the passenger rail service, which has been jointly operated by the Oklahoma and Texas Departments of Transportation since 1999. Senators Mark Mann (D-Oklahoma City) and Bill Coleman (R-Ponca City) as well as Representatives Forest Bennett (D-Oklahoma City) and Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City), co-authored Senate Concurrent Resolution 10, urging the lawmakers on the other side of the Red River to reconsider keeping Oklahoma’s only passenger train on track.

“Oklahoma was without any passenger service for 20 years, and now we are on the verge of expanding this line up through Ponca City all the way to Newton, Kansas and then on to Chicago. The Heartland Flyer has supported tourism and other business opportunities between Oklahoma and Texas since 1999, with nearly 82,000 riders last year alone,” said Mann. “This rail line has served the people of both states well, and SCR 10 calls on the Texas Legislature to continue their support.”

The route’s operating expenses cost $10.5 million for this fiscal year. ODOT says it covers $4.5 million of that. Texas contributes nearly the same amount but has not committed funds for the upcoming year. Their half of the funds are expected to run out on June 30.

“A quarter of a century ago, people in Oklahoma and Texas had the vision and ambition to make this train a reality,” added Mann. “This is not the time to derail that vision. We need Texas to join with us and keep the Heartland Flyer rolling, to the benefit of both of our states.”

You can read the concurrent resolution here: