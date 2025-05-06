Republicans in Congress racing to keep 2017 tax cuts from expiring

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 5:15 pm
Early in President Trump's first term, the Republican-controlled 115th Congress used the reconciliation process to pass the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). Some of the provisions were permanent, but most were not, and are now set to expire at the end of 2025. And so now the 119th Congress — again controlled by Republicans — is planning to again use reconciliation to extend, or possibly make permanent, these tax policies. The legislation is expected to be the key part of a larger package containing the bulk of Trump's America First agenda. GOP leadership hopes to pass the bill by July 4, but that is an aggressive timeline. Republicans will need to be almost completely united, and at this point, that is not the case.
Oklahoma Republican Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK1) is a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee and a senior member of its Tax Policy subcommittee. Rep. Hern is, therefore, very much at the table as the work on finalizing the tax portion of the reconciliation bill continues. He is confident they will get the work done, saying Tuesday, "If we don't extend what we currently have, an average American, an average Oklahoman, will see a 22% increase in their taxes...Many Americans, most Americans are still experiencing the wrath of 20% inflation over the last four years. so the last thing you want to do as a member of Congress is to go raise the taxes an additional 20-plus percent at the end of this year by doing nothing."
With help from the Tax Policy Center, here are the TCJA provisions set to expire after 2025, if Congress doesn't get this done:
Business tax extenders
The TCJA permanently lowered the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. However, several other policies were made temporary:
State and local tax (SALT) deduction
The deduction was capped at $10,000 as part of the TCJA to help offset the total fiscal cost. However, the Trump administration and congressional Republicans from high-tax states have signaled an interest in raising the cap.
Child tax credit
The TCJA temporarily doubled the maximum child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child under 17 and added a $500 nonrefundable credit for children ineligible for the $2,000 credit. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have proposed expanding the credit further, either to raise the credit amount or expand benefits for lower-income families.
Trump Campaign Proposals
During the campaign, President Trump proposed tax exemptions for:
REVENUE RAISERS
To offset the costs of these tax cuts, President Trump, Congress, and various groups outside government have proposed repealing certain clean energy tax breaks included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, raising tariffs, and other revenue raisers.
