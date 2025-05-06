New Oklahoma law aiming to protect youth in state custody heads to Governor's desk

A new bill meant to strengthen protections for youth in state custody now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt for consideration.

By: Christian Hans

A bill to strengthen protections for youth in state custody by requiring mandatory reporting of sexual misconduct in juvenile facilities has passed the Oklahoma House and Senate, and now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt for consideration.

According to a news release from Rep. Danny Williams (R-Seminole), Senate Bill 870, co-authored by Sen. Dave Rader (R-Tulsa), establishes the Accountability, Transparency and Protection for Exploited Youth Act.

What is SB870?

The legislation mandates that all employees and contractors working in state-run juvenile facilities, contracted facilities, or group homes under the oversight of the Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) must report any sexual misconduct or exploitation involving staff, volunteers, contractors and juveniles.

“This bill is about protecting some of the most vulnerable kids in our state,” Williams said. “If the state takes custody of a child, we also take full responsibility for their safety. Senate Bill 870 makes sure no one can look the other way when abuse happens, and that there are serious consequences if they do.”

Under the measure, failure to report such misconduct to the facility supervisor and the OJA’s Independent Oversight Committee will result in felony charges, punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

In addition to criminal penalties, individuals, the OJA and its contractors may face civil fines of up to $50,000.

The legislation also holds facilities accountable for proper employee training. Failure to ensure staff are trained in mandatory reporting protocols can trigger civil liability.

The legislation's language says all investigative reports must be forwarded to the district attorney in the jurisdiction where the abuse occurred.

What else is involved?

The bill permits limited access to records and files concerning allegations or confirmed cases of physical or sexual violence against minors in custody. Access is restricted to information directly related to the incident and is governed by strict confidentiality requirements to protect the integrity of investigations and the privacy of victims.

“This legislation makes it abundantly clear that anyone working in a juvenile facility who becomes aware of sexual misconduct is legally required to report it,” Rader said. “The goal is to ensure that anyone in a position to act as a whistleblower fully understands their responsibility to protect vulnerable minors. The Legislature’s unanimous support for this bill underscores a shared commitment to preventing the kind of abuse that occurred in Tulsa from ever happening again.”

Executive Director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice Colleen McCarty said she praised the measure as a critical step forward in juvenile justice reform.

“This law is a victory for children who have been voiceless for too long,” McCarty said. “It sets clear expectations for those in power and provides a pathway to justice when those expectations are violated. We’re grateful to Rep. Williams and Sen. Rader for championing this effort.”

SB870 now awaits Governor Stitt's signature.