Oklahoma State Fair announces 2025 theme: 'EAT RIDE REPEAT'

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma State Fair announces its new theme for 2025, "EAT RIDE REPEAT." The new theme comes as fair organizers work to emphasize the importance of nonstop entertainment for the 11-day event.

Running from Sept. 11 through Sept. 21, this year's fair will feature a wide variety of food, rides, and entertainment, including nine Disney On Ice performances and the Wildcatter PBR Teams Challenge rodeo.

Both events are set to take place in the new OG&E Coliseum, currently under construction.

“‘EAT RIDE REPEAT’ captures the spirit of the fair to perfection,” said Scott Munz, spokesperson for Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “Delicious food, thrilling rides, and the kind of fun you want to have over and over.”

Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. President and CEO Kirk Slaughter said the theme reflects the fair’s focus on fun, flavor and family.

“This year’s theme highlights what sets our fair apart,” Slaughter said. “The fair is a nonstop celebration of flavors, fun, and family. We are proud to deliver an experience you will want to indulge in again and again.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public this summer at okstatefair.com.

The Oklahoma State Fair says fairgoers are encouraged to follow the event on social media and share their experiences using hashtags #OKStateFair and #EATRIDEREPEAT.