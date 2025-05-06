Drummond joins 24-state coalition challenging Vermont climate law

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announces the state will be joining a multi-state coalition in a legal challenge against Vermont's new Climate Superfund Act.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is joining a 24-state coalition in a legal challenge against Vermont's new Climate Superfund Act, which Drummond says threatens Oklahoma's energy industry and economic stability.

The coalition argues that the law, which targets fossil fuel companies for greenhouse gas emissions dating back to 1995, could result in billions of dollars in retroactive fines against domestic energy producers, particularly those based in Oklahoma.

Attorney General: Law Threatens Economic Stability

“Vermont's law is a direct attack on Oklahoma's energy producers and the thousands of hardworking Oklahomans employed in this critical industry,” said Drummond. “This unconstitutional overreach not only threatens our state's economic foundation but also risks driving energy production to countries like China, India, and Russia, where environmental standards are far less stringent. I will always defend Oklahoma's energy sector against harmful and misguided policies.”

The Vermont law would require coal, oil, and natural gas companies to pay for the state's climate-related damages linked to emissions from 1995 to 2024, a period when Drummond says the companies operated under existing state and federal regulations.

Federal and Multistate Challenges Align

The multistate lawsuit follows similar actions taken by the U.S. Department of Justice, which filed its challenge to the law. The DOJ's move aligns with a federal directive under President Trump to oppose state-level superfund-style laws targeting the energy sector.

The coalition is asking the court to declare Vermont's law preempted by federal statutes and to issue an injunction blocking its enforcement.

In addition to Oklahoma, the states joining the lawsuit include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.