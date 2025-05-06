Oklahoma City tightens upcoming budget, says cuts are minimal

Despite ambitious hopes, Oklahoma City leaders say less sales tax has come in. Now, the city is scaling down some of its workforce.

By: Matt McCabe

Oklahoma City leaders are preparing for a budget reduction in their next fiscal year.

City Manager Craig Freeman presented the budget on April 29 and has described this year's sales tax collections as "sluggish."

The overall budget for the city is up by $29 million from the previous year's amended total. But that number reflects other already obligated funds, such as MAPS 4.

When examining only the general operation funds provided by sales tax collections, the budget has dropped by $8.7 million.

"We expected the current year to have a little bit of a recovery toward the last six months, but unfortunately, that just hasn't happened," said Christian York, the city's budget director. "So, as we've looked at it, since about November of last year, we've started to see the trend that we might not have the growth we thought we would."

Most city departments were directed to plan for a 4.5% cut, while police and fire were told to take a 1.5% cut.

"I think that the departments did a great job of looking at areas that they could cut without diminishing services, and so most of them achieved that by reducing already vacant positions to achieve their target," York said.

The cuts to vacant positions include removing 15 vacant firefighter positions and freezing 20 police officer positions.

Oklahoma City residents can weigh in on the budget to city leaders.

Council is expected to vote on the budget on June 3.