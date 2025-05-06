11-year-old Oklahoma girl saves family from house fire, reunites with firefighters

An 11-year-old girl saved her family from a house fire days before reuniting with the firefighters who worked to put the fire out, her family told News 9 on Monday.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

It was a tearful reunion between the Eggleston Family and Fire Station 13.

“Thank you so much. I know it could’ve been a lot worse if it wasn’t for what ya’ll do, and I just have so much more appreciation,” Jamie Eggleston, 11-year-old Mandy Eggleston’s mom, told the firefighters.

The morning of April 30 started with chaos.

“I just hear a loud bang, like a bomb – like a boom!” Jamie recalled.

The family’s oldest child, Mandy, was already awake. She said she went to check on her mom and brother as soon as she felt the house shake.

“I remember trying to push them out of the house. Mom was a big struggle,” Mandy remembered.

Jamie said she sprained her ankle on the way out, but that she is ultimately grateful to her daughter for taking the lead.

“One of the things that I did want to say about what Mandy did is — a very adult thing. She got everybody out, and then they stayed out of the house. They didn't go back in to try to rescue anything or pets," said Battalion Chief Greg Lindsay.

The Eggleston family said they considered moving out of state in the wake of the tragedy, but after experiencing the Oklahoma Standard, “We received several random acts of kindness. There’s no way we’re leaving. We are definitely rebuilding,” said Kevin Eggleston, Mandy’s dad.

Firefighters said a lightning strike caused the fire.

The family added that they are glad Kevin was out of town, because he likely would have been in the shower when the lightning struck, which they believe could have killed him.

The family thanked the first responders again before leaving.

Jamie said, “I don’t think you can ever thank them enough for all [they] do.”

The Egglestons lost their two cats in the house fire, but other than a sprained ankle, Jamie said they are doing well.