Oklahoma Opry buys building along Bricktown Canal to house music programs

By: Destini Pittman

The Oklahoma Opry has purchased a four-story building along the Bricktown Canal to become the new home for its nonprofit programming, officials announced on Monday.

The building will be located at 19 E. California Ave. and will house the Oklahoma Opry’s weekly Saturday night shows, the Granville Community Music School, and the Oklahoma City chapter of Guitars for Vets. It’s the first time in the Opry’s 48-year history that all its operations will be under one roof.

The steps will include the renovation of the first-floor music school and the second and third-floor Opry theater, with a target completion date in 2028. They hope these renovations are done in time for the Opry's 50th Anniversary and the Summer Olympics in Oklahoma City.

The final phase will include renovations to the fourth floor, which will house office space and a veteran’s center.

Vacant since the 1980s, the Bricktown building is set to include a theater, classrooms, piano labs, dressing rooms, concessions and more. Naming rights remain available for portions of the facility.

They will host a concert and fundraiser on June 26 at Oklahoma Ranch to celebrate.

Tickets and sponsorships are available here.