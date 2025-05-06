Blanchard's washout-damaged street reopens

Blanchard's County Road 1322 reopens following last week’s severe washout damage.

By: Destini Pittman

County Road 1322 in Blanchard has reopened as of Monday after being closed due to severe washout damage last week.

The stretch of road, just west of County Street 2990, had isolated several households after collapsing following heavy rainfall. Some residents were separated from their families and forced to find temporary housing.

Crews completed repairs ahead of another round of expected rain Monday night.

Previous Coverage: