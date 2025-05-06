Kasey Alert: 59-year-old Keri Merriott

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 59-year-old Keri Merriott, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Monday, May 5th 2025, 7:16 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OHP says Merriott is five feet six inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Merriott was last seen on Sunday in Norman, according to OHP.

According to OHP, she was last seen ins a 2020 Kia Soul with Oklahoma tags MRE049

OHP says Meriott has several conditions that require daily medications.

Anyone with information related to the Kasey Alert should call 911.
