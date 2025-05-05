Understanding Gilbert Syndrome and high bilirubin levels

If a recent blood test shows elevated bilirubin levels, there’s a chance you could have a common and generally harmless genetic condition known as Gilbert Syndrome

By: Graham Dowers

If a recent blood test shows elevated bilirubin levels, there’s a chance you could have a common and generally harmless genetic condition known as Gilbert Syndrome, which is pronounced “Jill-bear,” despite being spelled G-I-L-B-E-R-T.

Dr. Lacey Anderson explained during today’s Daily Dose segment that Gilbert Syndrome occurs when the liver processes bilirubin more slowly due to a deficiency in a specific enzyme. This condition leads to slightly higher levels of bilirubin in the blood.

“This is a common genetic condition where the liver processes bilirubin more slowly, which leads to slightly higher bilirubin levels in the blood,” Dr. Anderson said. “People with Gilbert Syndrome aren't able to produce as much of the enzyme that breaks down bilirubin.”

Gilbert Syndrome typically does not cause symptoms and is not considered dangerous. However, it can sometimes lead to mild jaundice, which is a yellowish tint in the skin or eyes, particularly when a person is ill.

“Jaundice is a yellowish coloring on the skin or eyes, but this would usually resolve on its own in a few days,” Dr. Anderson said.

The condition is inherited and does not result in liver damage or other health problems. To confirm a diagnosis, doctors may order a fractionated bilirubin test or, in some cases, a genetic test.

“If your doctor has discovered your bilirubin is high, they may order a test called a fractionated bilirubin to see if you likely have Gilbert's,” Dr. Anderson said. “There is also a genetic test for Gilbert's, but a fractionated bilirubin may be sufficient for diagnosis.”