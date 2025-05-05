Inmate injured in attack at Oklahoma County Jail

Monday, May 5th 2025, 11:04 am
Officials say a serious injury that occurred at the Oklahoma County Jail Monday morning has left one person hospitalized.
Oklahoma City Police says it was an inmate-on-inmate attack.
According to officials, the incident occurred inside the facility during the morning hours.
Emergency responders with EMSA transported one individual to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
