Former State Senator Jack Merrick enters 2026 Oklahoma Governor's race

Former Republican state senator Jake Merrick has officially announced his candidacy for Oklahoma governor in the 2026 election.

By: Graham Dowers

Merrick, who represented Senate District 22, brings experience from a district that includes parts of Oklahoma and Canadian counties. His entry adds to a growing and competitive array of candidates.

Read more: Oklahoma's 2026 Governor's Race: Who’s running, who’s speculated to run?

Merrick joins five other declared candidates, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former House Speaker Charles McCall, and current House Minority Leader Cindi Munson.

