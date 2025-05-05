Former State Senator Jack Merrick enters 2026 Oklahoma Governor's race

Former Republican state senator Jake Merrick has officially announced his candidacy for Oklahoma governor in the 2026 election.

Monday, May 5th 2025

By: Graham Dowers


Merrick, who represented Senate District 22, brings experience from a district that includes parts of Oklahoma and Canadian counties. His entry adds to a growing and competitive array of candidates.

Merrick joins five other declared candidates, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former House Speaker Charles McCall, and current House Minority Leader Cindi Munson.

