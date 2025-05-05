Former State Senator Jack Merrick enters 2026 Oklahoma Governor's race

Monday, May 5th 2025, 9:38 am
Former Republican state senator Jake Merrick has officially announced his candidacy for Oklahoma governor in the 2026 election.
Merrick, who represented Senate District 22, brings experience from a district that includes parts of Oklahoma and Canadian counties. His entry adds to a growing and competitive array of candidates.
Merrick joins five other declared candidates, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former House Speaker Charles McCall, and current House Minority Leader Cindi Munson.
