Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma.

Christian is a part of News 9’s online reporting and social media team, and with years of experience in the news market, focuses on crafting compelling content for our readers each day.

In addition to writing, Christian also spends time exploring new possibilities to enhance our journalism to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

When not managing the News 9 website, Christian enjoys spending time with his family, cooking and spending time outdoors, weather permitting.

Have a great story idea? Let him know!



