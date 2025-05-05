Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024.

By: News 9

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024.

She was born in Texas and moved to Colorado Springs as a child before her family moved to Norman in 2008.

She attended the University of Kansas, where she studied journalism and business and had the opportunity to report on the KU basketball team's 2022 National Championship victory.

After graduation she was thrilled to return to the Sooner State to contribute to the station she grew up watching.

Her proudest moment at News 9 (besides when David Payne followed her on Instagram) is the social media campaign she worked on with Robin Marsh surrounding Toby Keith’s last television interview.

Outside of work, Anna enjoys fashion, pop culture, cheering on her Jayhawks, shopping, needlepointing, and baking.



