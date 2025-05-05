Heartland Flyer: Oklahoma Transportation Commission to discuss funding for passenger rail service

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission will discuss funding for the Heartland Flyer at Monday's scheduled meeting, amid the Texas state legislature's cuts to funding the passenger rail service.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission will assemble for its monthly meeting on Monday and plan to discuss the status of funding for the Heartland Flyer, the passenger rail line connecting Oklahoma and Texas.

In April, the Texas state legislature cut funding for the Texas Department of Transportation's role in operating the Heartland Flyer, jeopardizing the rail service and forcing thousands of commuters to switch to driving or flying between the two states.

At 11 a.m., the OTC will meet in the R.A. Ward Transportation Building in Oklahoma City, where it will discuss several items on the agenda, including the Heartland Flyer.

Also on Monday's agenda, Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz and commissioners will welcome newly appointed District 3 Commissioner Lisa Billy.

The department will also receive a prestigious, national award for its successful partnership with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate.

Afterwards, the commission will vote on whether to award several contracts, among them a project to add shoulders to and replace a bridge on US-59 near Sallisaw in Sequoyah County and an interchange reconstruction project on the SH-7 Duncan Bypass at Elk Avenue in Stephens County.