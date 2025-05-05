One killed in Pottawatomie County crash

1 killed, two hurt in crash Sunday morning in Pottawatomie County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash Sunday morning in Pottawatomie County, according to police.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes of US-77 near 45th Street in Shawnee.

Troopers say the driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital.

No names have been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.