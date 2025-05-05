Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 4

Sunday, May 4th 2025, 10:40 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.
Thunder Round 2 playoff preview
OSU alum Cade Cunningham brings the heat in loss against the Knicks
Greg Popovich steps down from coaching Spurs, what's next?
OSU, OU tennis bedlam matches bring out the heat
Kentucky Derby: Who took the crown?
Thunder Report: Keys to victory
