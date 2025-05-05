Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 4

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Sunday, May 4th 2025, 10:40 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Toby's top 3

Thunder Round 2 playoff preview

OSU alum Cade Cunningham brings the heat in loss against the Knicks

Greg Popovich steps down from coaching Spurs, what's next?

OU, OSU basketball overview

OU, OSU Softball overview

OU, OSU baseball overview

OSU, OU tennis bedlam matches bring out the heat

Kentucky Derby: Who took the crown?

Thunder Report: Keys to victory

Play the Percentages
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 4th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025